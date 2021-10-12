Richard Reed, age 62 of Cosby, died Oct 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by mother Ellie Reed, father John Reed, brothers Clyde, Bill, Elbert, sister, Johnnie and life partner Virginia.
He is survived by his children Ashley Dalton, Ricky (Jackie) Reed, Sharon Martinez, and Billy (Heather) Reed, sister Lisa (Gary) Gregg, 7 grandchildren, nephew Jimmy Reed, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the New Home Cemetery with Gary Gregg officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.