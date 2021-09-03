Wiley Harold Sexton, age 70, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was a carpenter by trade, doing many jobs in Michigan and Georgia before moving back home to Tennessee.
He was the youngest grandson of Confederate soldier, Joseph Carlisle and also enjoyed a good game of cards.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Lena Sexton, siblings, Hurley, James, D.H., Prentice Sexton, and Edith Carlyle, niece, Hurlene Strickland, and nephew, Bobby Stinson.
He is survived by his son, Jesse Sexton, grandchildren, Allyson, Bethany, and Aiden Sexton all of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, ex-wife, Christine Sexton-Tsurui of Waterford, Michigan, brothers, Gordon (Janice) Sexton of Del Rio, L.S. (Alicia) Sexton of Warren, Michigan, sisters, Lois Seay of Little Rock, Arkansas, Anna Foster of Brownstown, Michigan, and Carolyn Gentry of Garden City, Michigan, sisters-in-law, Michele Sexton of Dandridge and Janice Sexton of Woodbridge, Virginia, and twenty-two nieces and nephews including special nieces and nephews, Kim Woody, Becky Sexton, Nicole Gentry, Roger and Randy Sexton, and Hollis Stinson, special friends, Benjie Middleton, Don and Kenneth Norwood, Maxine Black, and Lynn Russell, and many more friends and extended family.
A funeral service was held Friday, September 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home where Pastor Fred Cagle officiated.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to service.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Dr. Charlene Matthews, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, and all of his wonderful caregivers.
In lieu of flower, the family asks that you make a memorial donation to Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group or a charity of your choice.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, all in attendance are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Sexton.