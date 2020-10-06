Ruby Ann Hendrickson, age 62 of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was a veteran of the United States Army having retired after 33 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother William “Bill” Emmons and Ruby Hepstall.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth (Chris) Wright of Saraland, Alabama, Shawn (Savannah) Hendrickson of Corryton, Tennessee, Ryan Hendrickson of Clayton, North Carolina, and Danielle (Lee) Donley of Newport, TN; sisters Patricia (George) Peterson of Milton, Florida and Renea (Tommy) Escobia of Powder Springs, Georgia; half-sister Michelle Qualls; grandchildren Christopher, Collin, Colby, Carson, Kirstin, Karmyn, Aden, Preston, Gabriella, Bayley, Taylor, and Logan; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Funeral Service will be at noon Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Spurgeon officiating.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home. Flowers will be welcomed or in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Trinity Baptist Church, c/o Ark Food Ministry, 1995 Hartford Road, Cosby, TN, 37722.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.