Eva Butler Shelton, age 82, received her Angel wings on May 8, 2021. Born on Cosby in 1939.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Jesse and Olene Butler and her two Loving sisters, Faye and Dannie.
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, and a devoted friend. Her sweet smile and her kindness radiated always.
She devoted her life to God, her family and teaching.
She taught many children in her 33 year career.
She touched many lives.
As a member of the First United Methodist Church, she shared her beautiful voice, while in the choir, and taught Sunday school.
Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Newport.
Video of her service will be available at www.fumcnewport.org.
In lieu of flowers, please help purchase library books by donating to Cosby School 3318 Cosby Hwy, Cosby TN 37722 attention: Julie Fine for Eva
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.