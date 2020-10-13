Martha M. Holt, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alexander, parents, Cape Nathanial and Ollie Frazier James, brothers, Noah, Arthur and Ben James, sisters, Flossie Dalton, Dossie Ball, Tossie Messer and Lucy Bell Caldwell.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Holt, Daughter, Tammy Lowe; also many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Amedysis Health Care Providers.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum with entombment to follow.
The family wants everyone in attendance to wear a mask and social distance.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.