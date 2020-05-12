Ilene O’Dell Fry of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for several years.
Ilene was born in Newport, TN on February 13, 1938, to Fred and Mae O’Dell.
While visiting family in Newport, she required hospitalization and further treatment at Jefferson Park at Dandridge. Recently she was cared for by her family at the family home place in the Bat Harbor Community where she was born and reared.
Ilene moved to Cincinnati, Ohio as a young woman where she worked to provide for her daughters whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Merrick.
She is survived by her husband of eight years, Harry Fry, of Cincinnati and her daughters and sons-in-law: Sherry L. Hurm (Dennis) of Cincinnati and Vickie L. Sauceman (Jesse) of Newport; step-son Mike Fry (Robin) of Michigan, grandchildren Eric Rinehart, Dandridge and Jennifer Sauceman, Newport as well as two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Other survivors are brother Roger O’Dell (Cornell) of Cleveland, Ohio; and sisters: Wilma O. Morgan, Barbara O. Davis (Jim) and Judy O. Nease, all of Newport. She is also survived by Deny Hurm of Ohio. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends who will cherish her memory.
Due to Covid-19 the family will have a small private service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Jeff Miller officiating. Entombment will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org or Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
