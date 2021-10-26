Mrs. Alice Lucille Franklin, age 86, of Newport, passed away Tuesday evening, October 19, 2021 at Life Care Center in Greeneville.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Lester Franklin, Frank Montie and former husband Norman Randall; children Louellen Randall Dick, Clarence Fred Randall; parents Bob and Ruby Roberts; sister Diane Goforth and brothers Monroe Roberts and Henry Roberts.
Survivors include her children Ted (Misty) Randall of Ecorse, Michigan, Peggy (Jim) Wilson and Dewayne (Melissa) Randall all of Newport; daughter-in-law Mary Kay Randall of Lincoln Park, Michigan; sisters Wanda Sutton of Newport and Nancy Johnson and brother Gerald (Gail) Roberts all of Marshall, North Carolina; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will host a Memorial Service at a later date.
Interment of the cremains will be in White Cemetery (Parrottsville) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 with Rev. Terry Franklin officiating.
Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.