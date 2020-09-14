Gussie P. Moyers, age 93, of Newport, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Moyers, parents, Murray and Thania Holt, and sister, Nannie Bea White.
She is survived by her sons, Donnie (Geneva) Moyers and Tommy Moyers, grandson, Shawn Moyers, and great grandchildren, Dravin, Xander, Brently, and Xyler Moyers.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the faculty and staff at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30am in the Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Gary Elmore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3303 Point Pleasant Road, Newport, TN 37821.
