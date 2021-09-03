Marie Ottinger, age 103 of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
She was retired by Parks Belk and was a member of Luther Memorial Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Ottinger; parents, Eugene and Rhoda Smelcer; brothers, Charles, JD, and Bill Smelcer; sister, Alice (Grady) Rader.
Survivors include her brother, Claude Smelcer; neice, Penny (Chris) Ramsey; nephews, Cauley Smelcer, Chris (Elizabeth) Smelcer, Johnny (Laura Mae) Rader; great-nephews, Samuel Smelcer, Josh (Ashley) Smelcer; great-neice, Kriston Ramsey; great-great nephews, Blake Smelcer and Joseph Smelcer; sister-in-law, Eldise Smelcer.
Special friends include David and Sarah Kenny, Jenny Birdwell, Carol Brace, Nancy Johnson, Lana and Charlie Williams; special caregivers, Tabitha Newsome and Tracy Colemon.
The family would like to thank Newport Medical Center and Sun Crest Home Health for all their support.
Marie chose to be cremated with no services planned.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to by Alder Funeral Home Morristown, TN.