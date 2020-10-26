Charles “Butch” Atkins, age 74 of Newport, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.
He was an owner/operator truck driver for over 45 years.
A simple, hard-working man, Butch had a big heart. He loved motorsports, drag racing, and building motors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arvil Holt; mother, Ruth Hayes; half sister, Annette Hayes; half brother, Cooter Bill Hayes; in-laws, Ken & Jannie B. Allen; brothers & sisters-in-law, Charles Williams, Ruble & Jean Allen, Beulah Kaye Allen, Brenda Allen, & Don Large.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Faye Atkins; daughter Tammy (Jimmy Dale) Grooms; son, Mickey Atkins; daughter, Penny (Jim) Huskey; grandson, Chase Atkins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Allen, Thelma Williams, Ella Mae Large, JoAnn (Wendell) Freeman, and Roger Allen; several nieces & nephews; his dog, Lucy (a.k.a. “Squirt”); and two special ladies whom he thought the world of, Tammy Shelton & Tammie Lane Atkins.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Allen Family Cemetery.
