Vondle Louise Foster, age 68 of Newport passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Phillips; husband, Steve Foster; and son, Scott Foster.
She is survived by her son, James (Paige) Foster; daughter, Kristen Foster; brothers, Gene Phillips and Bill Phillips; grandchildren, Sabrina Ingram, Anthony Ingram, Christopher Foster, Alexis Foster, Dylan Foster, Michael Foster, Lacey Foster; and great-grandchildren, Penelope Ingram.
Funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday prior to funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.