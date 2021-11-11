Mr. Jerry Ray Renner, age 46, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday evening, November 7, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Renner was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
He was the dedicated caregiver to his father (Carroll Renner) for the past few years and took amazing care of him.
He was also an avid animal lover to his dogs Pig, Ruby, Jenny and Red.
He was preceded in death by his mother Trula Virginia Renner and father William Carroll Renner; brothers Mark Steven Renner and Timothy Keith Renner; grandparents Mettie LaFollette, Ruth Lacy, Georgia and Allen Bryant.
Survivors include his sisters Susan (Herman) Ramsey, Carla (David Hastie) Hastiemorrow, Carol (Rocky) Greenlee and Summer (Darin Wild) Renner; brothers Ralph (Shirley Banks) Giles, Roger (Kim Carreker) Renner and Dan (Betty) Renner; nieces Lisa (Josh) Arwood, Amanda (Robbie Moody) Morrow, Amber (Randall Gaddy) Badore and Miranda (Adam) Malone; nephews Dustin Giles, Brayden Greenlee, Gage Wild, Lance Banks, Brandon (Jamie) Banks, Tyler Banks and Heath Renner; Great nieces and great nephews Kaylan Arwood, Lucas Arwood, Madison Buckner, Madelyn Buckner, Dustin “Bubby” Giles, Andromeda “Bean” Morrow, Lotus Mooty, Riley Banks, Wyatt Banks, Micah Banks, Adilynn Banks, Marshall Banks, Dakota Banks and Terrence Banks; His special nieces Ashlynn Malone, Kaylei “Hopper” Malone and Isabella “Izzy” Malone; aunts Bea Brown, June King and Melba Bryant.
Additional survivors include special friends the Mary Griffin Family, Joe Adams, Randy and Janice Turner Family, Jack Gregg Family, Harold and Joyce Blazer Family and Bobby and Judy Greenlee.
At his family’s request, he will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.