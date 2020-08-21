Brenda Frazier, age 73, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donlee and Beth Owenby.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Frazier, son Jeffrey (Tiffany) Frazier, daughter, Tammy Lynn Owenby, grandchildren, Jason, Brian, Seth, Ian, Shealan, Gage, Iva, Aidan, and Kya, and great grandchildren, Danica, Cole, Chase, Claydon, and Brielle.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Garden with Bro. John Bugg officiating.
The family respects that some people may be more comfortable wearing masks, but wishes to make it clear that masks are not required to attend this service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
