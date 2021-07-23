Mr. William “Dub” Claude Vinson Jr. age 95, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Wellington Manor Assisted Living in Newport.
Dub was born the youngest of William Claude Vinson and Cartie Ellen Waters Vinson’s of four children on June 29, 1926.
He was a lifelong resident of Newport and a graduate of Cocke County High School.
He married Mary Elizabeth Holder on October 27, 1944 at First Baptist Church in Morristown.
Though no one attended they quipped that they had a “big church” wedding. They remained happily married until her death on February 5, 2011.
In 2012, he married Edna Payne who was a ceaselessly devoted wife until his death.
Amid World War II, Dub served in the United States Army Air Corps, enlisting in December 1944.
He served as a B-29 specialist. Upon completion of his military service he returned to Cocke County in 1946 and began working at Wood Products.
In 1948, Dub was hired at American Enka. He started as an operator and retired thirty-six years later in 1982 as a senior process engineer.
In retirement, Dub and Mary volunteered at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
In 2005, he received the president’s Call to Service Award from President Bush for completing 4,000+ hours of community service.
Most importantly, Dub was a devout Christian. In 1970 he became one of the founding members of Southside Baptist Church where he remained a member until his death.
He served various capacities, perhaps most notably as the Superintendent of Sunday School for twenty-seven years.
Dub was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Holder Vinson; parents William Claude and Cartie Ellen Waters Vinson; older sisters Gertrude Keller and Sara McGaha; brother Lacy Wayne Vinson.
Survivors include his wife Edna Payne Vinson of Newport; children Carwin (James) Stogner of Kodak, Bill (Dotty) Vinson and Jim (Lee Ann) Vinson all of Knoxville; grandchildren Chandler Vinson of Knoxville, Eric Vinson and Lauren Vinson both of Maryville; great grandsons Weston Vinson of Knoxville and Kael Thorson of Maryville.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday morning, July 24, 2021 at Union Cemetery with Dr. Rev. Chandler Vinson officiating.
Military Honors will be provided by East Tennessee Honor Guard and Morristown VFW Post 5266.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 668, Newport, Tennessee 37821 or to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd. Newport, Tennessee 37821
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.