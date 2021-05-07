God blessed Charlie Crowder with a wondering mind and many natural talents, which he used to delight and help others. Among his blessings he counted his wife of over 64 years and five children.
He lacked nothing in life and was most humbled to witness for Jesus Christ with whomever he met. He looked forward to sunrise and work until his unexpected death from a heart attack Tuesday, May 4, at his home off Old Knoxville Highway. He had been working on a transmission. He was 91 years old.
Born Charles James Crowder on January 30, 1930, to Jim and Ella Crowder, he grew up in the shadow of Round Mountain, among the high elevation farmlands of Del Rio. Charlie attended Harmony Grove School, loved to tinker and invent things such as water wheels to generate electricity, and constantly learning.
While he cherished work and instilled a strong work ethic in his children, he loved to gather with friends, while he played mandolin with other bluegrass musicians and singers.
His first marriage was to the former Edith Arrwood. They had a son, Charles Wayne Crowder, who preceded Charlie in death. At this time he operated a small Del Rio garage. This interest later led to his first business garage and Crowder Wrecker Service at Highway 25/70 east of Newport.
By the late 1940s, when he turned old enough, he joined the Army and served up until the Korean War but always stateside. His communication abilities earned him a place in the Army Signal Corps.
Among his assorted jobs, he had an ambition to be a lineman and convinced then Newport Utilities Board General Manager Jim Franks to hire him. This was not a long-term effort. Other places he worked included Kickliter Ford and Stanberry Machine Shop.
Work was scarce after World War II and the Korean War. So he went to Detroit. He convinced a plant superintendent to hire him by working for a week without pay. And this short stay led him to meet Daisy Roena Newton. They returned to Newport and were married in 1956 near the old Murr Grocery Store. Charlie and Daisy’s four children were all born between 1957-1963, then the family packed and returned to Detroit.
The family spent from 1968 to 1970 in Michigan, seeking opportunities. When they left the north, Charlie had become a master diesel mechanic.
From 1970 in Newport, the Crowder family established themselves in their current business and home location off Old Knoxville Highway. They created a monument business, did sandblasting, offered wrecker and mechanic services. Their children worked in all these endeavors.
He became a sought-after master welder, and machinist in addition to mechanic vehicle repair. Charlie and Daisy taught their children well: David is a hydraulic specialist; Tommy operates excavation equipment; the late Billy Dale handled wrecker driving; and Charlene became a crane operator and is now a nurse practitioner with her own business. Dad taught them all to weld, even Charlene, a state certified welder and pipefitter. Add to the family grandchildren Riane Crowder, and Taylor (Crowder) Smith and four great grandchildren.
The difficult time has been made easier thanks to Charlie Grooms of Smoky Mountain Home Health; Daisy’s sitters Theresa Banks, Sheila Keller and Sandy Hinkle
At a moments notice, Mack and Mason Turner cleaned the cemetery grounds. Then, family and friends gathered on a cool, sunny afternoon May 6, the National Day of Prayer, at the Crowder family cemetery in Del Rio to say goodbye to their dear and beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Maloy Funeral Home and Tip Brown helped gracefully to lay this child of God to rest.