Wymalene Gray of Newport, TN passed away at the age of 88 on August 5, 2021 from complications with Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was a dedicated member of First Christian Church of Newport and worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life, first at Wall Tube and Metal Products, and later at Newport Grammar School, until retiring in 2005.
A passionate reader, Wymalene shared that love with her sisters, Pearl and Wanell; the trio regularly traded books, delighting in many wonderful stories together over the years.
Wymalene, like her daughter, Melanie, was an avid sports fan, and especially loved her Lady Vols, traveling with friends and family to see them play over the years. Wymalene was married to her husband, Ruel Gray for 58 years prior to his passing in 2007, and lived next door to her mother and father for many of those years.
The cherished matriarch of her family, Wymalene’s treasured traditions and memories of celebrating them together live on in the homes of her daughter, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Wymalene is preceded in death by her husband Ruel Gray, her daughter, Ruelena Proffitt, mother and father Henderson and Bertha Johnson, brothers R.A and Clayton Johnson and sisters, Pearl Gentry and Wanell Gray Masters, and daughter in law Henrietta Proffitt.
She was cared for by her dear friend Diane Askew, Wellington Manor in Newport, TN, Morning Point in Knoxville, TN and UT Hospice.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Melanie and Dennis Overton of Knoxville, TN, son in law Carrol Proffitt of Newport, grandson Jonathan Overton of Knoxville, TN and granddaughter Ashley Overton of Knoxville, TN, grandson Aaron Proffitt and wife Melissa of Newport, great grandchildren Kaylyn, Reece, and Payton Proffitt of Newport, TN.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Monday, August 9, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Martin Stump officiating. Interment will follow.
Manes Funeral Home in charge.