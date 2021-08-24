Eric Wayne Caldwell, age 56 of Del Rio, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Twila Caldwell; and his friend, Rodney.
Survivors include his father, Julius Caldwell; brothers, Bobby (Sandra) & James (Robyn); niece, Amanda; great-niece, Chyenne; and great-nephews, J.J. & Leland.
The family received friends Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Clark Cemetery in Deep Gap.
