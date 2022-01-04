Mitchell Fred Dietrich passed away suddenly December 30, 2021 in Newport, Tennessee.
Mitchell was born January 12, 1963, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Following his graduation from the University of Georgia, Mitchell became a pharmacist and served at several pharmacies in Georgia and Tennessee, most recently Jabo’s pharmacy in Newport.
Mitchell will be remembered as a kind, loving, and generous man who was well-known for his helpful nature and love of the Newport community to which he had given so many years.
He will be missed greatly by his devoted fiancée, Linda James; two sisters, Tammy Dietrich Metras and Jamie Dietrich Hankinson; his twin brother, Michael James Dietrich, and countless friends and community members.
Those who knew him best would describe Mitchell as a genuine, honest, and good man who will long be remembered as a friend to all.
His faith in God was strong, as was his love for his family and music.
Mitchell is preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Norris Dietrich, and his father, James Fred Dietrich, both of Live Oak, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday January 5, 2022 with funeral service following at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.