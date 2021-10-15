Alma Sue Williamson, age 78 of Cosby, passed away on Oct 12, 2021.
She had a lifelong love of the Smoky Mountains and was a member of the 900 Club having hiked all the trails in the park.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Williamson her brother Bub Bryant, and her sister Colene Huff.
She is survived by her son Kelly Williamson of Cosby, grandchildren Issac Williamson, currently serving aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, and Alyssa Williamson a UT student of Knoxville, TN, also many special friends and other family.
Graveside funeral services was held at noon Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice or take time to volunteer at a nursing or assisted living facility.
