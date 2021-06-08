Melanie Maloy Ellis, age 48 of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by Mother Francis Maloy and brother Gregory Allen Maloy.
She is survived by her father Dale Maloy, aunts Diane (Manson) Lee, Donna Maloy, Phyllis Nichols, and Sherry Barnett, uncle Johnny (Cathy) Bugg, and other family members and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Faubian Cemetery with John Bugg officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.