Gloria Reid Daniel, 92, of Del Rio, Tennessee, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Del Rio.
Gloria was born in Zebulon, GA to William Gwyn and Robena Reid on July 27, 1927. She graduated from Zebulon High School in Zebulon, GA and then moved to Atlanta.
While in Atlanta, Gloria worked for the Salvation Army. Many servicemen and others got to know Gloria’s face as she was chosen to be on the cover of the Salvation Army’s WWII pocket calendar which was given to American soldiers involved with the war.
While working at the Salvation Army, Gloria began attending church and choir at Tabernacle Baptist Church in downtown Atlanta. One fateful night during an ice storm, the minister of music and choir director, Leonard Daniel, realizing that Gloria had not made it to choir, called and asked if she needed a ride to church. Needless to say, she said yes. Gloria and Leonard married on June 11, 1949, in Atlanta, GA and last year, 2019, they celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Gloria and Leonard and their young family lived in Texas for several years and Gloria graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. She taught high school English at Brownwood High (TX), and later at Morrow Senior High (GA), and Jonesboro Senior High (GA). She carried her teaching skills to the church and, coupled with her love for Jesus, taught Sunday school for over fifty years.
Most of all, Gloria loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Marilyn; her daughter, Donna Schindler; her grandchildren Josh Daniel and his wife Megg; Eric Schindler and his wife Sonya; Angela Daniel; Bill Daniel; Jake Schindler and Joe Schindler; and her great-grandchildren Agnes, Isaiah and Irene Daniel.
Memorials may be given to Del Rio First Church of God or The Salvation Army.
