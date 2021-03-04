Dorothy Mae Ball Kinsler, age 75 of White Pine, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 1, 2021.
She was a member of Citizen Baptist Church in Russellville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Carl and Zola Mae Ball, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, Dorothy is also preceded in death by her grandson, Kennedy Carmack.
She is survived by her children; son, Frank (Jill) Gunter and his children, Austin, Cory and Tyler, daughter, Crystal (Raymond) Jackson and her children, Samantha Hill and Heather Hill, son, Joshua (Kristi White) Kinsler and his son Bailey Kinsler, daughter, Jessica Carmack and her children, Roddney Long, Havanna Seal, Kameron Carmack, Khallen Carmack and Halaina Carmack, also several great grandchildren, Dorothy’s sister, Mary Jane (Sonny) Carter and brothers, Arlie (Amy) Ball and Donny Ball, several nieces, nephews and other family members and special friend Miss Gail.
Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday March 8, 2021 at Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of social distancing and facemasks.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com