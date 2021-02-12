Martha Ann Ball, 84, of White Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
She was a loving wife, mother, and sister.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of White Pine.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard; son, Rick (Jennifer); brothers, Herman Knight (Shelia) and Jerry Knight (Mary); brother-in-law, Harrell Ball (Shirley); sisters-in-law, Allie Hunter (Dale) and Linda Watson (Jack); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd H. Knight and Zetta C. Knight.
The family would like to thank the staff of Jefferson Park at Dandridge, especially Heather, Derek, and Julie.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church of White Pine. She Lie In State at the First Baptist Church, White Pine on Friday, February 12, 2021 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. then the Funeral Service followed at 4 p.m., where Rev. Brian Osborne officiated.
Martha Ann will be laid to rest during a private Graveside Service.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com