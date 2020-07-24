Mrs. Sylvia Newsome Hendrix Cambell-Martellio passed away on July 17, 2020. She is survived by her three children-Brad, Jason, and Neesha.
She had a great love for life, family, friends, and the downtrodden.
She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Sylvia Newsome Hendrix Cambell-Martellio passed away on July 17, 2020. She is survived by her three children-Brad, Jason, and Neesha.
She had a great love for life, family, friends, and the downtrodden.
She will be greatly missed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!