Eric Joseph Hause, age 37, of White Pine, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Donna Hause, grandparents, Harry and Emma Bacon and Kenneth and Viola Hause,
He is survived by his brother, Brian (Ashley) Hause, Tiffany (Jeff) Wiand, niece, Hallie Hause, nephew, Hunter Hause, special uncle, Danny Holbert, also other aunts, uncles, cousins and host of other family and friends.
Private gravesides will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.