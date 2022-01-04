Danny Eugene “Skip” Haney, age 63 of Newport, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delvita Haney, parents Eugene and Imajean Hayworth Haney, and brother Larry Stuart
He is survived by his sons Shawn Stewart, Terrence Davidson, and Daniel Carr, daughter Reajah Haney, fiancé Sue Pruitt, brother Marty Haney, sisters Marsha Haney and Denise Barnett, grandchildren Shawnequia, Jada, Quentin, and Braylin Carr and Jada Grider, great-grandchildren Brandon, Barniyah, Braeyah, Jaidyn, and Roain Grider, and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Ray Davis officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Faubian Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.