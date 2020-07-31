Clara Mae Mottern, age 79, of Sevierville, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She loved her family so very much and enjoyed cooking for them and her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Dussie Norwood; brothers: Larry, Sonny Boy, John A., Harold Lee, and Bobby Gene Norwood; and sisters: JoAnn Norwood, Hessie Messer, and Louise Henry.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Fain Mottern; daughters and sons-in-law: Christine and Tony Sagliano, and Debbie and David Walker; grandchildren: Bambi and Blake Loveday, Anthony Sagliano and Brandy Foster, and Ginger Walker; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Kinley, Riley, and Camden Loveday, Logan Trotter, Brayden Ray, Avery McCrory, and Cooper Foster; brothers and sisters-in-law: Clayton and Claudia Norwood, and Clyde and Doris Norwood; sister Bonnie Turner; sisters-in-law: Rose Norwood, Judy Norwood, and Diane Norwood; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Burchfield Memorial Cemetery for the graveside service and interment with Pastor Kenneth Stansberry officiating.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.