Nicky Spurgeon, age 72, of Cosby, passed away June 16, 2021.
Nicky was a well know Sunday and Bible school teacher. He was a loving father and Pop Pop.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Arola Spurgeon, adopted daughter, Angie Black, special aunt, Grace Mathis.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Whitney Spurgeon, grandchildren, Enoch, Ezra, Azariah, Abram, Titus and Hezekiah Spurgeon, brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Shelly Spurgeon, niece, Lorelai Spurgeon, nephew, Cash Spurgeon, special aunt, Arlene Cureton, special friend Vaughton Shults, special caregivers, Brenda and Terry Stuart, Eddie Clevenger and Kay Johnson, , also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Josh Spurgeon officiating.
Burial will follow in Allens Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.