Dortha Mae Johnson age 88 of Woodlyn Street, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday, August 18 at Laughlin Healthcare.
She was retired from Magnavox/Phillips and was a member of Gasses Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s Circle.
Dortha is survived by son and daughter in law: Charles and Teena Johnson of Greeneville; daughter and son in law: Brenda and Michael Stevens of Texas; son and daughter in law: Terry and Carolyn Johnson of Chuckey; daughter and son in law: Tammy and Bill Musick of South Carolina; grandchildren: Jason and Debbie Johnson of Afton; Candace Johnson of Greeneville; Charles Landon and Marcie Newton of Texas; Michael A. Stevens of Texas; Zachary Stevens of Texas; Donna Graham of Chuckey; Don Graham of Chuckey; Tina and Richard Spear of Greeneville; Travis and Patrisha Graham of Chuckey; Ashley and Dwayne Hall of Nebraska; B. J. Musick of Nebraska; Jon David and Lindsay Musick of Georgia; Nathan Musick of South Carolina; Kelli and Matthew Croft of South Carolina; Great grandchildren; Jordan Tarlton and Nancy; Taylor Johnson and Caroline; Leila Stevens; Bill and Heather Young; Christian Spear; Jonathan Graham; Dylan Graham; Austin Summey; Breanna Toliver; Sierra Hall; Logan Hall; Caroline Musick; Abigail Musick; Karleigh Croft: Mattison Croft; Rhett Croft; great great grandchildren: Mason Young; Marley Young; Makenleigh Young; Montana Young; Bailey Grace Graham; Ady Summey; brothers and sisters in law: Dale and Mary Blazer; Tommy and Mildred Blazer; Bobby and Judy Blazer; several nieces and nephews and special friends: Helen Marshburn, June Laughlin and Shelby Johnson.
She was the daughter of the late Curtis and Lillie Mae Hutton Blazer. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Charlie Bill Johnson; grandson: Daniel Johnson; brothers: William “Billy” Blazer, Donald “Duck” Blazer; and twin sisters: Lois Malone and Louise Turner.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lynn Mercer and Rev. Terry Johnson officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens on Monday at 11 am. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am to go in procession to the graveside.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Joe Austin and Dr. Anil V. Tumkur and also a special thank you to Laughlin Healthcare staff and West Wing nurses and CNAs.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.