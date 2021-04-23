Richard Kevin Caldwell, age 56 of Newport, passed away on Tuesday April 20, 2021 in a Knoxville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Annette Frazier Caldwell also father in law Jimmy C. Barnes.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Barnes Caldwell, son Zachery, brother Michael (Sharon) Caldwell of Lynn Haven, Florida, mother in law Barbara Barnes also special friends KC Barker and Tracy Pack.
