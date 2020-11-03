J. Elmer Shults age 84 of Cosby, TN passed away on Oct. 30, 2020 in Newport.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Fluridelis Shults, brother James Ralph Shults, and Geraldine Grooms mother of Wade and Josephine.
He is survived by his wife Ruby Shults, sons Wade (Carolyn) Shults of Newport, James (Sabrina) Shults of Greeneville, Tim (Kim) Costner of Cosby, daughters Josephine (Paul) Williams of Newport, Angie Barnes of Cosby, brother William Herbert Shults of Cosby, grandchildren Jacob Jenkins, Skayla Costner, Derick Shults, and Aiden Stuart.
Memorial service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Allen Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.