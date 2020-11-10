Paul Gene Hamilton, 85, passed away suddenly at his home in Morristown on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He retired from the Clorox Company after over 30 years of service.
After retirement, he worked for the Citizen Tribune and the Mountain Press. He also worked at Dollywood.
He enjoyed woodworking, was an avid fisherman, and was a life-long fan of the University of Florida Gators.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Amanda Hamilton; and his wife Jodina Hamilton.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Phillips of Newport, TN; sons, Richard (Christine) and David Hamilton of Brandon, FL; his better half of 11 years, Susan Conley; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Paul’s name.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.