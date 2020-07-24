Barbara Ann (Gates) Buckner, born July 26, 1970, went to meet the Lord at the age of 49 on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was employed at Walmart store #6370 in Morristown, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Jetta Gates, uncles Roy and J.B. Gates, and aunt Patsy Ball.
She is survived by her husband Scott Buckner with whom she celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2020, and their daughter Summer Buckner. She is also survived by her father and mother-in-law Billy and Norma Buckner, brother-in-law Tony (Pam) Buckner, nephew Colton Buckner, brother Michael (Kathy) Gates, sister Lynn Ramsey of Cleveland, TN, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, Michelle and Tommy Lane, Bobbie White, and April Stuart.
The family ask in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Society in memory of Barbara Buckner.
The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and support through Barbara’s illness.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Samples officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.