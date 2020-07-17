On Monday, the 13th day of July 2020, Wanda Hodge Keller, 72, of Parrottsville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family into the arms of her Heavenly Father.
She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a 1966 graduate of Cocke County High School.
She was an accomplished pianist who loved to sing and play in church. She loved ministry and had her own Dramatic Words Ministry. She was the author of “Hidden Treasures: Getting into the Vault.”
She leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten, along with an unforgettable impact on so many with her strong faith and obedience to the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father Bill Maloy and special friend Mary Ann Coakley.
She is survived by her mother Mary Maloy; daughters Stephanie Keller Hensley (Swift) and Julie Keller Crabtree (Todd Coakley); grand-girls: Brooke Crabtree (TJ Sams), Ariel Hensley, Kamryn Bailey Fowler (Jeffery), Sidney Coakley, and Christina Hensley; great-grandboys who were the light of her life, Braxtyn and Bryson Sams; brother Dr. Raymond Hodge (Gale); half-brother James Hodge; nephews Douglas Hodge (Stephanie Belford) and Randy Hodge (Allison, Abby, Hannah, Ryan); her special “Gal Pals”, and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.