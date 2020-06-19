Jackie W. ‘Dood’ Valentine, age 86, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Winfield and Sadie Valentine, son Jackie Randel Valentine, great-grandson Casen Green, brothers James, Clay, and Charles Valentine, sisters Margaret and Flora Mae Valentine and Vera Bible, half-brothers Harrison Valentine, Creed Valentine, and Jodie and Johnnie Hannah, half-sisters Lotha Hurst, Connie Valentine, Elvie Valentine, Leona Valentine, and Pauline Webb.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie Jo Valentine, sons Ricky Valentine and wife Tracy and Kelly Valentine and wife Tammy, daughter Susan Hance and husband Eddie, grandchildren Chad Hance, Kelsey Valentine, and Cory and Cody Valentine, great-grandchildren Chloe and Corbin Hance and Caden and Carter Valentine, brother Isaac Valentine, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday June 22, 2020 to sign the guest register.
Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m., Monday June 22, 2020, in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Haney officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Fowler Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.