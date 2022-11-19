Kathryn Jean Lopez

Kathryn Jean Lopez

Do we prefer abortion? It’s something we must ask ourselves given the election results in places like Michigan and California, where some radical changes have been made to those states’ constitutions regarding abortion rights.

In Montana, voters chose not to protect infants born alive in a botched abortion. Do people really believe that’s OK? Has 49 years of legal abortion numbed us to violence and inhumanity?

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.