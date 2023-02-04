Kathryn Jean Lopez

Kathryn Jean Lopez

“To the men of America: This cause is your fight, too. It’s not a women’s issue. It is a human issue.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was talking about abortion. He was not speaking against it — he’s about as far as you can get from pro-life. He’s the lead sponsor of the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act, which seeks to ensure that legal abortion remains an option nationwide.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.