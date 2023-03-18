Kathryn Jean Lopez

Kathryn Jean Lopez

JERUSALEM — You walk into the Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem and the walls already seem to be closing in on you. That’s by design.

I’ve walked through the camps in Auschwitz and Dachau. At Yad Vashem, as Israel’s museum is called, I didn’t have the nerve to cry until we watched documentary footage of the liberation of some of the camps. Piles of bodies being lifted out, emaciated prisoners wandering in a daze. Even after liberation, people died. You don’t think about that every day. You think about the gas chambers, but you don’t think about the death that was still to come.

