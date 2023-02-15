Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn

Last week, President Biden spent the majority of his 1-hour 13-minute State of the Union address touting a dubious list of “accomplishments” and celebrating unsustainable social programs and green energy schemes. He even dared to take a foreign policy victory lap just days after he allowed a Chinese surveillance balloon to float across the entire continental U.S. unchallenged. Judging by their response, Democrats in Washington think Joe Biden has done an outstanding job. So why do most Americans disagree?

Only 41% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 71% think our country is on the wrong track. A mere 37% of his own party thinks he should have a second term.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.