Kindness is more than deeds. It is an attitude, an expression, a look, a touch. It is anything that lifts another person. –Plato
Every act of love and kindness raises the vibration of the entire universe.
You have never really lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you. –John Bunyan
Kindness is love made visible. –H. Swanepoel
The best portion of a man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love. –William Wordsworth
Act with kindness, but don’t expect gratitude. –Confucius
Kindness is the ability to know the right thing to do, and having the courage to do it.
The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention. –Kahlil Gibran
Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love. –Lao Tzu
No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. –Aesop
Be someone’s sunshine when their skies are grey.
Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible. –Dalai Lama
Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers. –Kahlil Gibran
Good words bring good feelings to the heart. Speak with kindness. Always. –Rod Williams
When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take seconds to say, but for them, it could last a lifetime.
Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear, and the blind can see. –Mark Twain
There are three ways to ultimate success. The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind. –Mr. Rogers
Saying ‘Please,’ ‘Thank you,’ and ‘You’re welcome’ is such a rarity in this world. Be one of the gems who uses them.
Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give.
You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late. –Ralph Waldo Emerson
Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. –Mother Teresa
Treat everyone with kindness, even those who are rude to you; not because they are nice, but because you are.
To the world, you may be one person. But to one person, you may be the world. –Dr. Seuss
People will forget what you said. They will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel. –Maya Angelou
If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow, imagine what speaking kindly to our children can do.
Work hard and be kind. That is all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.