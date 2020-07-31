Children learn everywhere, every day. How about making sure your home creates an environment that promotes learning?
Kitchen/Dining Area
Have a place to display your children’s work. When the refrigerator gets full, hang a “brag line” made out of yarn or string.
Cook together as a family. It will involve counting, measuring, and doing fractions.
Plan an occasional “reading dinner.” It’s one time reading at the table is allowed.
Let them help put groceries away. Make them aware of categorizing items and their “homes.”
Living/Family Room
Play family games that use math, such as Go Fish, Gin Rummy, and Monopoly, which teach counting, sorting, and strategy.
Limit the amount of device and screen times. Encourage reading and active play.
Set aside 30 minutes a day for reading—when the TV is off and everyone reads together.
Act out a familiar story.
Bedroom
Have regular routines for bedtime. Children have a strong need for consistency. It helps them organize their world.
Include at least one map, which is a great way to learn geography. Young children could have a hand-drawn map of their neighborhood so they can learn about maps.
Mailbox
Nothing makes writing seem as important as sending and receiving letters. Encourage your child to write letters to friends and family. Find a pen pal.
Household Routines
Kids need regular responsibilities around the house. Write age-appropriate chores on slips of paper and put them in a bowl. They then take turns drawing their duties from the bowl. Include fun notes such as “Give Mom a hug,” “Kiss Eva on her elbow,” or “Take a raisin break.”
Combine Learning with Household Activities
Even simple activities can teach young children. For example, sort socks by color or find items beginning with each letter of the alphabet.
Be creative. Make your home a place where learning is valued, and the kids can be surrounded with learning opportunities.
