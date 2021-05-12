The Library Services for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing is a statewide special library dedicated to meeting the information and accessibility needs of the deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind communities, as well as meeting the information needs about hearing loss to all Tennesseans.
The Library has been in existence on a local level, in Nashville, since August 1978, and statewide in Tennessee since 1983.
The initial program provided international, national, state and local news and statewide weather reports to the deaf community. Services expanded to include a small lending library of books and media programs beginning in 1979. Once-a-month open-captioned movies were also shown at the Nashville Public Library's Main Library as an initial programming effort during the first couple of years.
Over time, they have expanded programming based on identified needs in the Deaf and hard of hearing communities and with an eye towards educating the hearing public about hearing loss in an effort to eliminate myths and misconceptions about hearing loss. They have evolved to become a premier statewide library program offering a wide array of information, programs, and services to all Tennesseans—free of charge!
Their services include:
• An extensive lending library of books, media programs and assistive devices
• Information and referral services
• Accessible adult and children’s programming
• Professional in-service training programs
• Publishing the Tennessee Directory of Services for People who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing
• Demonstration area of assistive devices
• Video Relay Service access
You can visit the library or contact them at: Library Services for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, 615 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219-2314
You can also enjoy their special Interpreted Marionette Shows or our Signing Story Time videos at https://tndeaflibrary.nashville.gov/learn/videos.
