Apparently many members of Congress are bound and determined to provoke Russia or China into a confrontation.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R.-Tenn.), to name two, have bravely flown to Taiwan to show US support against Chinese oppressions. Pelosi is twice as brave, she also went to Ukraine. They both approved of sending billions of dollars to Ukraine with no strings attached.
Meanwhile, our Southern border is invaded daily and thousands and thousands of US citizens, many of them veterans, are homeless and hungry, but we don’t have the money for them. I’m sure if Pelosi or Blackburn read this letter they would say, “Old man, you don’t know anything about world affairs, you don’t see the big picture.”
They may be right, but I know a little about war. I know it doesn’t feel good, look good or smell good. I know that people, mostly young, healthy people, lose their eyes, limbs and sometimes their minds and lives in war. But hey, the V.A. has artificial eyes and limbs they will give you, and if you lose your life, the military will fold a flag into a triangle and present it to give your mom and dad. That will comfort them for the loss of their son or daughter.
Hey Marsha, hey Nancy, you want to gamble our kids and grandkids when it comes to boots on the ground, how about you put some skin in the game! Lace up your combat boots, pick up your rifle and go do some of the real dirty work.
