Apparently many members of Congress are bound and determined to provoke Russia or China into a confrontation.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R.-Tenn.), to name two, have bravely flown to Taiwan to show US support against Chinese oppressions. Pelosi is twice as brave, she also went to Ukraine. They both approved of sending billions of dollars to Ukraine with no strings attached.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.