Kathryn Jean Lopez

As I write, I’m about to speak for the second time in a week about the media. I almost turned down both invitations to speak at two very different conferences, because, despite working in the press, I don’t think much about the media. But early on in my life as an opinion journalist, I realized criticizing the mainstream media — “the liberal media” — could be something of an easy parlor game among conservatives. The media tends to be more secular and liberal than my own outlook. Why complain? Why not engage instead?

The first of the conferences looked at truth in a post-truth society. It was explicitly a Catholic gathering, and an audience member credited Father Mike Schmitz for his excellent use of media with his “The Bible in a Year” podcast, which is a priest reading parts of the Bible daily. It is one of the most popular podcasts in America. I once asked Schmitz if he was worried about losing his humility in the wake of such success. He reminded me he was simply reading the Bible. For years, he had a podcast where he gave his opinions on various subjects — it wasn’t as popular as Scripture. There’s a humility check. And it says something about what people want: something certain; something hopeful; something transcendent.

