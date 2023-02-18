As the managing editor at The Newport Plain Talk, I read and review all the police and sheriff reports that our local law enforcement agencies send our way. So, I have become rather familiar with the challenges our community faces. One could certainly become jaundiced in one’s view if one were to focus solely on the negatives.
That would be a mistake.
What has also become abundantly clear is the unseen, heroic work put in by the members of the Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in how it responds to overdoses.
Too often law enforcement is painted with the broad brush of contempt and disdain by certain members of the national media and by those who earn their living by pushing an anti-cop narrative.
I am not breaking any new ground by pointing out Newport and Cocke County in general continue to battle addictions that seem to grip too many of our citizens. Those who find themselves in perilous situations from insidious addictions frequently have contact with law enforcement, but many times law enforcement finds itself in the position of saving a life, not necessarily looking to make an arrest.
I see this repeatedly in the reports we receive. Time and again officers will take actions to revive an apparent overdose victim, placing that unfortunate person’s well-being above anything else and certainly making it their prime objective.
This past week, on one midweek day alone for example, the Newport Police Department took such proactive steps on three occasions, responding to suspected overdoses and in each instance, the first instinct was to offer to summon medical aid and/or revive the victim if they were unresponsive.
It is important to reiterate that was their first response, not to immediately effect an arrest.
In two of the cases, officers arrived to find unresponsive persons in potentially acute distress. In one case, the officer administered a dose of Narcan and then began sternum rubs and the person regained consciousness before EMS transported him to the hospital. In the other instance, another person who appeared to be overdosing was administered a dose of Narcan but did not respond and was transported by EMS to the hospital.
The third case that day involved a man who was found in a state of likely narcotic intoxication. He was offered medical aid, but declined. He was arrested when he was found with suspected methamphetamine on him.
Keep in mind, that is just three cases during a weekday. Members of the NPD and CCSO encounter these kinds of situations daily and the response, unless there are other circumstances, is to first render aid of a potentially life saving nature.
On our end, we try to be sensitive to those suffering from overdoses when we review the reports and have made the decision not to print the names of those individuals unless they are arrested.
While certainly not every police encounter involves potentially life-saving measures, it is important to recognize rendering such critical aid has become a significant part of police work.
For that, we should all acknowledge their efforts and compassion.
