Many people set a goal for this year to read more books. Some prefer feeling the pages of a physical book, some choose audiobooks, and others use both.
Regardless of your choice, you still benefit by being exposed to new adventures, information, and points of view.
However, it’s hard to remember the titles of the books you read beyond the one or two most recent ones.
Why not try a reading log? At the end of this article, there is a link to download one. It includes a column for the book titles, authors, and the dates you started and finished a book. There is also a column where you can rate each book out of 5 stars to keep a record of how well you liked it.
There are 17 rows on this log, but that doesn’t mean you can only read 17 books this year—you can always print out another copy! And another!
Parents, print out a copy for yourself. Make copies for your kids or grandkids. I’m sure the little bookworms would love having an “official-looking” reading list.
And if they could use some encouragement, turn it into a challenge by offering a reward if they can read enough books to fill up the entire sheet. (Bribery is okay if it’s for educational purposes, right?)
Do just about anything you can to encourage reading… and remember to be an example. Why not plan a weekly visit to your local library?
Here is the link for the “Books I’ve Read In 2022” printable Reading Log: https://byjillee.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/printables/Books-Read.pdf
