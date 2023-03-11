This past week we reported on the arrest of Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Christopher Mintz and assistant Erin Moore, and not surprisingly, the story stirred up plenty of reaction on all sides. Also not surprising, some questioned the need to run the story at all.
All questions raised were fair.
As a newspaper of record, The Newport Plain Talk takes its role seriously and endeavors to bring news the community needs to know, and not just good news. We work very hard to present the facts without taking a position, unless it is a clearly identified opinion piece.
Both Mintz and Moore — we have updated the story on the front page of today’s edition — have roles of leadership and mentorship involving young people and with those roles comes a great deal of personal and professional responsibility that goes beyond the basketball court or the classroom.
We would prefer to be able to provide as much positive news as possible for our sometimes beleaguered town and Mintz and his team have been part of that equation in leading the Lady Red to a winning campaign in each of his first three seasons at the helm of the hoops team.
He certainly has endeared himself to the community and by all accounts he has been a positive influence. We took no joy in reporting this story.
However, the report from Newport Police Department of the alleged events of March 7, 2023, attributed to both Mintz and Moore should give at least pause to readers as we await the matter to work its way through the legal system.
We also believe when law enforcement is involved, arrests are made and a court date set, the community needs to be informed, particularly when it involves those who are expected to provide a positive influence on our young people and in whom parents want to see live up to such expectations.
One reader pointed out that we weren’t there, and that of course is beyond contention. However, we do have the police report which is public record and is available to anyone who requests it. We cannot speak to the facts beyond what has been in the report and will not.
We have had objections to reporting it because it was “a private matter,” but again, once law enforcement becomes involved to the point of making arrests, it certainly escalates beyond being a more innocuous matter such as a noise complaint.
Another reader addressed the need for such reporting from a different perspective, stating on our social media page: “They coach and teach children. It’s our business. Last time I checked, teaching was a public servant position and they have standards. If convicted, they won’t be able to pass a background check ... I would hope this situation is under review by school officials.”
Others wondered why we don’t do a story on every such reported incident. The fact is, we do put all domestic assault arrests in The Newport Plain Talk that are reported to us by law enforcement in our For The Record section of each issue. In fact, not just domestic assault arrests, but we report all arrests that are provided to us by NPD and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Do all arrests rise to the level of being a full news story? No, and that’s where, in the interest of responsible journalism, we look to several factors to make that determination and in this instance, the story checked several important boxes, namely being of local interest, involving people in prominence (public figure), conflict and human interest.
Does that mean all stories, especially stories of alleged crimes, must check all the same boxes? Certainly not. We have reported on many stories where unusual or novel circumstances alone make it a news story.
That is where news judgment comes in and why it is taken very seriously. We strive to present accurate, useful news that sometimes is uncomfortable, but we can’t shy away from reporting stories.
We welcome and enjoy the feedback, whether critical or supportive, from our readers as it offers an opportunity for further interaction and meaningful dialogue, a significant aspect of being a responsible, community newspaper.
Newport Plain Talk Managing Editor Dave Ruthenberg is also a multiple-award winning columnist and reporter. Contact him at dave.ruthenberg@ newportplaintalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.