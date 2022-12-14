This past Friday provided plenty of dramatic news in our town when a suspected shooter was on the loose and on the run in Newport. It also showed us how misplaced radical calls for defunding the police have been. Also on display was the power of social media, both for keeping the public updated, but also the penchant for rampant, baseless speculation.
Understandably, there was plenty of angst between the time when the suspect, Gary Ball, was on the run and then eventually located and arrested. Ball was apparently already well-known to law enforcement.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, the chase was triggered by a 911 call that reported a driver on East Broadway, later identified as Ball, pointing a gun at a female passenger and reportedly waving a gun outside of his window. Ball refused to pull over, a chase ensued that reportedly included Ball firing shots at not just police, but also pedestrians.
It was a series of events that certainly got the attention of not just law enforcement, but also jittery residents who took to social media to post and get updates, however, unfortunately some also took the opportunity to engage in some wild speculation.
One post even stated three people had been killed, which turned out to be the furthest thing from the truth, but certainly unecessarily led to the high level of uneasiness already being felt.
Social media though did have its place in the series of events as it kept citizens up to date, as much as possible in the fast-developing story.
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office very responsibly posted on its Facebook page that it was involved in a fugitive search and gave the specific area. The post advised residents in the Castle Heights area to shelter in place.
The Newport Plain Talk also took to social media to share law enforcement updates in an effort to keep the community factually apprised.
The search for Ball lasted several hours after the vehicle chase turned into a foot pursuit, and was hindered by the dense fog in the area.
If there already wasn’t a sense of the urgent and extreme nature of the search, the deploying of numerous assets in addition to local law enforcement, including TBI, US Marshalls, Tennessee Highway Patrol, sheriff departments from Knox, Sevier and Blount counties as well as drones and dogs certainly brought the danger further into focus.
The ongoing drama certainly rattled the nerves of residents in the area in the area of the search and some residents reported seeing Ball and that he had been attempting to enter homes.
The manhunt thankfully ended peacefully with Ball being captured after being located hiding in an outbuilding at a vacant home. He was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.
The cooperative efforts of numerous police agencies and related tools used in the manhunt were stellar examples of professional police work and we should all be very grateful for the professionalism and their dogged determination to bring the matter to a peaceful conclusion.
It was the kind of effort we expect, but should never take for granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.