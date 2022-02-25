This past week was National Public Schools Week. I want to give a shout-out to all involved in working to make public education successful for all students.
In our schools, every moment of magic and opportunity, of competition and encouragement, of collaboration and achievement, has been made possible by both a person and a system.
We need to thank the teachers, office staff, bus drivers, nurses, specialists, counselors, psychologists, custodians, language therapists, librarians, system supervisors, coaches, kitchen workers, paraprofessionals, social workers, board members, and administrators who make it all work.
Public Schools Week honors the over 51 million students, 3.2 million teachers, and hundreds of thousands of others who want schools to be a safe haven for all students, a shelter for our most disadvantaged students, a nurturing place of love and learning, and to be inclusive of all students.
It is the mission and responsibility of our public schools to serve every child—no matter the ability, immigration status, wealth, political ideology, language, race, ethnicity, gender, or religion—as if he or she were our own.
In public schools, we learn to live with and respect people unlike ourselves. E pluribus unum: “Out of many, one.” Public schools unite us.
Besides offering education for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, public schools provide early childhood education, meals, special needs supports, and family resources.
Public schools prepare students to contribute to society, the economy, and the citizenry.
They educate nine of every ten students. It is the great equalizer for children, having lifted generations of people out of poverty and from middle to higher income, helping to set young adults on the path to a fulfilling life.
Public schools nationwide are facing many challenges. They must balance competing and changing needs of educating our children. They must work around safety issues, health issues, and, unfortunately, even political issues.
And these folks are succeeding even though schools remain underfunded and lack the needed resources. Our school personnel—against so many odds— have been educational magicians for years and years.
Public Schools Week recognizes the importance of our nation’s public schools and calls on lawmakers at all levels—federal, state, and local—to support and strengthen them.
Communities are stronger, and schools are better, when we work together to support public education. Our shared future and success depend on the support we give to public education today.
“Out of the public schools grows the greatness of a nation.” –Mark Twain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.