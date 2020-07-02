Chess is a sport… a battle of the minds.
Last week’s column offered the first six academic and social advantages which can be attained by those who learn to play chess.
Here are more of the proven benefits:
(7) Increases creativity. Playing chess requires a lot of “if-then” logical analysis and “what-if” scenarios, all necessary ingredients for developing logical and critical thinking.
Also, chess boosts creativity, most dramatically in originality. This boost is due to the process of imagining all the possible move alternatives which trains the mind to play with possibilities… the cornerstone of original thinking.
(8) Teaches planning and foresight. To fulfill larger tasks in life, it is always a good idea to have a plan outlining how to achieve your goal step-by-step. You probably regret some things that you have done without thinking about the consequences. A characteristic feature of all chess players is that they plan and predict all the time, no matter where they are.
During a chess game, you must be flexible in figuring out many different plans, giving up on some of your ideas, and looking for new ones, You must think through the possible outcomes of each move and decide which strategy is best.
(9) Encourages and rewards hard work. Playing chess provides immediate feedback. Lose your focus, lose a piece; study the game and practice, win more games. You can (almost) control your destiny.
(10) Helps prevent Alzheimer’s. While playing chess, the most active part of our body is the brain. It needs regular exercise. Playing chess decreases the risk of dementia, as well as prevents its symptoms. People over 75 who are involved in mind-exercising activities like chess are less likely to develop dementia than their non-board-game-playing peers.
-----
So, how young could a child begin learning to play chess? The consensus among chess teachers seems to be that second grade is the ideal time to start.
Not only does it give children good thinking skills and improve concentration, memory, and calculation, but it teaches children to take responsibility for their actions.
It promotes skills that can be applied to a huge variety of real-life situations.
Chess helps all students, whether they’re bilingual, special-ed, dyslexic, or economically disadvantaged. Anyone can play chess, it can be played nearly everywhere, and almost anyone can play well. Seven-year-olds can play against 97-year-olds.
Why not begin chess clubs in our elementary and high schools and participate in cross-county and inter-district competitions? Athletes and non-athletes alike can participate. Many other schools offer chess classes, and there are plenty of chess tournaments available.
For parents who still aren’t convinced, consider that a child who is playing chess is sitting quietly and concentrating, not needing to be entertained by anything loud, violent, or silly.
Chess is also a great way to spend quality time with your child. Teaching your child to play chess can be a natural bonding experience—although be prepared for him to beat you once he’s mastered the game!’ As an added bonus, chess can delay brain aging, keeping you mentally sharp.
You’re move!
To learn more, visit Chess.com, ChessKIDS Academy, and ChessKid.com.
